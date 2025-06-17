Former Deputy GM of Land Reclamation Corp arrested

A former Deputy General Manager of the Sri Lanka Land Reclamation and Development Corporation (SLLRDC) has been arrested by officers of the Bribery Commission.

The arrest has been made in connection with the investigation into allegations of “corruption” when selecting a company outside the procurement procedures for the opening ceremony of the first phase of the ‘Weras Ganga Project’, which was implemented under the SLLRDC, and for causing a loss to the government through the misappropriation of Rs. 27.6 million from the project’s fund for the opening ceremony of the first stage of the project despite such allocations not being made from the fund.

Accordingly, the arrested former Deputy General Manager of the SLLRDC is slated to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The Bribery Commission had previously also arrested the former Chairman of the Sri Lanka Land Reclamation & Development Corporation (SLLRDC), Harshan de Silva, and the former General Manager in connection with the same case.