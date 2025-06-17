President chairs meeting of Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence met today (17) in Parliament under the Chairmanship of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is also the Minister of Defence.

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General (Retd.) Aruna Jayasekera, the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Sampath Thuyacontha, the Commanders of the Tri-Forces and several officials representing the Ministry of Defence were present at the meeting.

During the Committee meeting, Members of Parliament drew attention to a range of issues relevant to the Ministry of Defence, including obtaining the assistance of the Sri Lanka Navy to prevent illegal fishing activities and matters related to the release of lands in the Northern and Eastern Provinces.

Accordingly, the President issued necessary directives to the officials to take appropriate steps post due consideration of the justifiable concerns raised, a statement said.

The Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, and several other officials were also in attendance at the meeting of the Consultative Committee.