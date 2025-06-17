President chairs meeting of Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence

President chairs meeting of Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence

June 17, 2025   07:27 pm

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence met today (17) in Parliament under the Chairmanship of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is also the Minister of Defence.

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General (Retd.) Aruna Jayasekera, the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Sampath Thuyacontha, the Commanders of the Tri-Forces and several officials representing the Ministry of Defence were present at the meeting.

During the Committee meeting, Members of Parliament drew attention to a range of issues relevant to the Ministry of Defence, including obtaining the assistance of the Sri Lanka Navy to prevent illegal fishing activities and matters related to the release of lands in the Northern and Eastern Provinces.

Accordingly, the President issued necessary directives to the officials to take appropriate steps post due consideration of the justifiable concerns raised, a statement said.

The Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, and several other officials were also in attendance at the meeting of the Consultative Committee.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.17

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.17

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.17

IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo (English)

IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo (English)

NPPs Vraie Cally Balthazaar elected new Colombo Mayor (English)

NPPs Vraie Cally Balthazaar elected new Colombo Mayor (English)

Hoping to make Sri Lankas current EFF program with IMF the last one - President (English)

Hoping to make Sri Lankas current EFF program with IMF the last one - President (English)

NPP also secures power in Ratnapura Municipal Council (English)

NPP also secures power in Ratnapura Municipal Council (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.16

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.16

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)