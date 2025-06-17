Special notice to Sri Lankans seeking employment in Israel

Special notice to Sri Lankans seeking employment in Israel

June 17, 2025   08:43 pm

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry says that the Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) of Israel has informed that Israel’s international airports are currently not operating at full capacity due to the current situation between Israel and Iran.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism informs all job seekers who have been selected for employment opportunities in Israel that directing Sri Lankans for employment in Israel has been temporarily suspended due to this situation.

This also applies to Sri Lankans who had been working in Israel and returned to Sri Lanka with the expectation of re-entering Israel for work, the ministry said.

In terms of Section 39 (1)(b) of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) Act No. 21 of 1985, registration with the SLBFE will not be carried out until further notice. The facilitation of employment opportunities in Israel will resume upon notification from the Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) of Israel, it said.

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.17

IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo (English)

NPPs Vraie Cally Balthazaar elected new Colombo Mayor (English)

Hoping to make Sri Lankas current EFF program with IMF the last one - President (English)

NPP also secures power in Ratnapura Municipal Council (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.16

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)

