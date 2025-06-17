Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasised that childcare is not solely a women’s issue as it is an economic and policy issue. She said that enabling women to balance work and caregiving is not only the right thing to do, but also essential for economic progress.

The Premier made these remarks while participating in a World Bank Group event titled Childcare as an Enabler of Women’s Increased Economic Participation in Sri Lanka, held today (17) at Cinnamon Life Hotel, Colombo, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The roundtable mainly focused on how opportunities can be granted to women to thrive in the workforce while contributing to the nation’s economy through childcare services.

Delivering the keynote address, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya highlighted that women are central to the economy through both paid and unpaid contributions. However, barriers continue to restrict their workforce participation.

It is true that women’s labour force participation in Sri Lanka stands at only 32%, significantly lower than men’s participation at 74%. However, this statistic fails to capture the full scope of women’s economic contributions, as unpaid work by women is not statistically included.

Closing the gender gap could increase Sri Lanka’s GDP by up to 20%, as this is not just a social goal; it is an economic strategy that strengthens family well-being and national development.

The Sri Lankan government has taken steps such as Early Childhood Development (ECD) programs through the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs to expand childcare services in order to support women in the workforce, the statement said.

The Prime Minister further stated that tax incentives are being provided to businesses offering child protection services, economic assistance is being granted to working families, and a National Child Protection Framework is already in operation to ensure the quality of such services. Furthermore, she emphasized that public-private partnerships are crucial in expanding the provision of these services.

The Prime Minister appreciated the World Bank’s support in this regard.

The event was attended by the Secretary to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, K.D.R. Olga, Gevorg Sargsyan, World Bank Group Country Manager for Sri Lanka, and representatives from the government, private sector, civil society, and officials from the World Bank Group.