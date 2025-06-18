Several spells of showers expected today

Showers will occur at times in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts today, the Department of Meteorology said.

Several spells of showers will occur in the North-western province, the Met. Department added.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at a few places in the Uva province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, Southern and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee district.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.