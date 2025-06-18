Three individuals, including a specialist neurosurgeon attached to the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital, who were arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), have been remanded, Ada Derana reporter said.

The three suspects were arrested yesterday (17) in connection with the alleged sale of medicines at higher prices through a third party.

Subsequently, the group was produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela by officials of CIABOC.

CIABOC officials informed the Magistrate that investigations into the incident had not yet been completed, and therefore requested that the suspects be remanded.

Accepting the request, the Magistrate ordered that the suspects be remanded until June 24.