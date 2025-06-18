Discussions held to prevent elephant intrusions at Mattala Airport

Discussions have been held to address the ongoing issues concerning the perimeter fence of the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) which had been damaged owing to elephant intrusions, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

A special meeting in this regard was held with Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) presiding over. The primary focus of the meeting was the recurring damages caused to the fence as a result of elephant intrusions in the surrounding area, the Ministry noted.

Recognising the potential threat to both airport operations and public safety, the Defence Secretary had instructed all relevant stakeholders, including the Tri Forces, to take immediate remedial measures. He had emphasized the importance of not only repairing the existing damages promptly but also formulating a long-term, sustainable solution to prevent future incidents.

Officials representing the Tri Forces, along with the Civil Security Department, the Department of Wildlife Conservation and Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited, participated in the meeting. The collaborative discussions focused on enhancing the structural integrity of the fence while considering the ecological aspects and movement patterns of wildlife in the area.

The Defence Secretary underscored the need for a coordinated and proactive approach to ensure the security of the airport perimeter without disrupting the natural habitat. He also stressed the importance of maintaining continuous communication among all agencies involved to ensure timely implementation of solutions, the statement added.