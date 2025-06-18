Two arrested for demanding ransom of Rs. 1mn and threatening to kill a child

Two individuals have been arrested for demanding a ransom of Rs. 10 million and forcibly obtaining Rs. 2 million from an individual in Badalgama, police stated.

The arrest was made by the Negombo Division Criminal Investigation Unit.

Investigations were launched based on a complaint received on June 9 by the Negombo Division Criminal Investigation Unit.

According to the complaint, an individual residing in Badalgama and his child had received death threats after a duo had demanded ransom of Rs. 10 million.

The complainant had already paid Rs. 2 million under duress.

Based on information received by officers of the Negombo Division Criminal Investigation Unit, a raid was carried out yesterday (17) in Dambathure, Seeduwa. During the operation, two suspects who had demanded the ransom had been arrested and handed over to the Badalgama Police Station.

The suspects, aged 32 and 46 are residents of Metiyagane and Kotugoda.

During investigations, officers had uncovered that the names of two organized criminals, who are not involved in the crime, had been used to intimidate the complainant.

Additionally, a toy pistol used in the crime, the motorcycle used during the extortion, a brand-new motorcycle, and a three-wheeler purchased using the extorted money had been taken into police custody.

Furthermore, several mobile phones used to commit the crime, SIM cards in those phones, ATM cards from various banks, and documents of the motorcycles and the three-wheeler had also been seized by police.

The Badalgama Police is conducting further investigations.