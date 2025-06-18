Teen arrested over fatal accident on pedestrian crossing
June 18, 2025 08:27 am
A teenager has been arrested following an accident along the Trincomalee – Ambepussa road in Anandakulam, Trincomalee, police stated.
The accident occurred when a motorcycle traveling from Trincomalee towards Anandakulam collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing, last night (17).
The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and succumbed upon admission to the Trincomalee Hospital.
The deceased was a 56-year-old resident of Anandakulam.
The corpse is currently placed at the morgue of the Trincomalee Hospital.
The 19-year-old motorcyclist involved in the accident has been taken into custody while the Uppuveli Police is conducting further investigations.