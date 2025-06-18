Several Sri Lankans stranded in Israel due to lack of outbound flights

June 18, 2025   09:15 am

Several Sri Lankan nationals in Israel for business purposes have been stranded due to the lack of outbound flights, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel has said.

At present, the Ben Gurion International Airport, the main international airport of Israel and Israeli airspace remain closed to all international flights due to the conflict with Iran.

Nimal Bandara, Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Israel noted that Embassy officials are taking every effort to ensure the safety of the Lankans in the country and also providing support to leave Israel, if necessary.

Due to current travel restrictions, those leaving have been advised on the possibility of exiting Israel via the Eilat border to Egypt.

Ambassador Nimal Bandara stated that some Sri Lankans residing in older buildings without proper shelters have expressed concern about their safety.

Accordingly, they have been advised to consult their family members and designated social workers to develop a personal emergency plan and identify temporary alternatives for shelter during attacks.

Ambassador Nimal Bandara has also advised all Sri Lankans in Israel to remain vigilant, follow official instructions, and contact the Embassy in case of emergencies.

