18 injured as bus collides with container truck in Eheliyagoda

A total of 18 individuals have sustained injuries in a road accident in Eheliyagoda this morning (18), police stated.

The accident occurred in Meennana, Eheliyagoda along the Colombo–Ratnapura main road when a passenger bus collided with a container truck.

As a result of the collision, traffic along the Colombo–Ratnapura main road was disrupted for around one hour.

The eighteen individuals sustained injuries in the accident have been admitted to the Eheliyagoda Base Hospital.

According to hospital sources, none of the injuries are reported to be serious.

Eheliyagoda Police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the collision.