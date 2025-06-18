CPC stops dispensing fuel into barrels and cans

CPC stops dispensing fuel into barrels and cans

June 18, 2025   10:09 am

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has decided to suspend the issuance of fuel into cans and barrels with immediate effect.

The decision was taken due to reports of public flocking to fuel stations to obtain fuel in cans and barrels, causing unnecessary congestion and queues, the CPC said.

Accordingly, the decision has been communicated to fuel station owners, and the CPC has warned that strict disciplinary action will be taken regarding distribution permits if anyone acts in violation of the directive.

Furthermore, the CPC emphasized that despite having adequate fuel stocks in the country, consumers seem to be acting out of irrational fear, and therefore a decision has been taken to restrict the issuance of fuel into cans and barrels with immediate effect.

