Vraie Cally Balthazaar takes oath as 26th Mayor of Colombo

Vraie Cally Balthazaar of the National People’s Power (NPP) has taken oaths as the 26th Mayor of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), a short while ago.

Vraie Cally Balthazaar was elected the new Colombo Mayor following a secret ballot on Monday (16).

During the secret ballot, Councilor Balthazaar received 61 votes while Riza Zarook of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) obtained 54 votes.

Two votes were rejected, according to Commissioner of the Department of Local Government of the Western Province, Sarangika Jayasundara who presided over the voting.

Following the conduct of the 2025 Local Government (LG) election, the NPP secured 48 seats while the SJB claimed 29 seats.

The United National Party (UNP) won 13 seats in the Colombo Municipal Council.