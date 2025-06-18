Vraie Cally Balthazaar takes oath as 26th Mayor of Colombo

Vraie Cally Balthazaar takes oath as 26th Mayor of Colombo

June 18, 2025   10:22 am

Vraie Cally Balthazaar of the National People’s Power (NPP) has taken oaths as the 26th Mayor of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), a short while ago.

Vraie Cally Balthazaar was elected the new Colombo Mayor following a secret ballot on Monday (16).

During the secret ballot, Councilor Balthazaar received 61 votes while Riza Zarook of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) obtained 54 votes.

Two votes were rejected, according to Commissioner of the Department of Local Government of the Western Province, Sarangika Jayasundara who presided over the voting.

Following the conduct of the 2025 Local Government (LG) election, the NPP secured 48 seats while the SJB claimed 29 seats.

The United National Party (UNP) won 13 seats in the Colombo Municipal Council.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)

Election of new chairpersons held in several Local Government bodies (English)

Election of new chairpersons held in several Local Government bodies (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.17

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.17

IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo (English)

IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo (English)

NPPs Vraie Cally Balthazaar elected new Colombo Mayor (English)

NPPs Vraie Cally Balthazaar elected new Colombo Mayor (English)

Hoping to make Sri Lankas current EFF program with IMF the last one - President (English)

Hoping to make Sri Lankas current EFF program with IMF the last one - President (English)