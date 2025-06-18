Sajith calls for Parliament debate on Israel-Iran conflict

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa today (18) requested Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne to allocate time to hold a Parliamentary debate to discuss the impact the on-going Israel-Iran conflict will have on Sri Lanka.

Opposition Leader Premadasa moved a motion seeking a debate with the signatures of 20 Members of Parliament.

The Leader of the Opposition pointed out that more than 10,000 Sri Lankans are currently employed in Israel while Sri Lanka exports a large quantity of tea to Iran.

He added owing to the conflict, the price of crude oil is also expected to increase.

The Opposition Leader said Sri Lanka will face wide-ranging issues if the conflict continues and therefore the government should come forward and explain its stance and the preparations.

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa accordingly called for a debate either today or tomorrow to debate the short and long-term impact on Sri Lanka.

Following an exchange between the Speaker and MPs, a decision was taken to hold the debate between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel has said several Sri Lankan nationals in Israel for business purposes have been stranded due to the lack of outbound flights.

At present, the Ben Gurion International Airport, the main international airport of Israel and Israeli airspace remain closed to all international flights due to the conflict with Iran.

Nimal Bandara, Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Israel noted that Embassy officials are taking every effort to ensure the safety of the Lankans in the country and also providing support to leave Israel, if necessary.

Due to current travel restrictions, those leaving have been advised on the possibility of exiting Israel via the Eilat border to Egypt.

Ambassador Nimal Bandara stated that some Sri Lankans residing in older buildings without proper shelters have expressed concern about their safety.

Accordingly, they have been advised to consult their family members and designated social workers to develop a personal emergency plan and identify temporary alternatives for shelter during attacks.

Ambassador Nimal Bandara has also advised all Sri Lankans in Israel to remain vigilant, follow official instructions, and contact the Embassy in case of emergencies.