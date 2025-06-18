Will strive to transform Colombo into one of the most developed cities in the world  New Mayor

Efforts will be taken to transform Colombo into one of the most developed cities in the world, newly appointed Mayor Vraie Cally Balthazaar said after assuming duties in the new post this morning (18).

Vraie Balthazaar of the National People’s Power (NPP) took oaths as the 26th Mayor of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), today.

She was elected the new Colombo Mayor following a secret ballot on Monday (16).

During the secret ballot, Councilor Balthazaar received 61 votes while Riza Zarook of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) obtained 54 votes.

Speaking to media after assuming duties, Mayor Balthazaar stated that she considers her victory to be the result of a collective effort and not something achieved on her own.

The new Colombo Mayor further stated that she hopes to address the issues faced by the people fof Colombo from the outset.

Referring to the people’s unified message, "Change this city," Mayor Vraie Cally Balthazaar acknowledged that the responsibility of transforming Colombo now lies with them.

Although Colombo is the wealthiest city in Sri Lanka, it is currently overshadowed by its darker side, she noted.

Mayor Balthazaar pointed out that numerous issues have arisen in Colombo due to irregular or illegal projects and stressed that these problems must be resolved promptly.

Colombo Mayor Vraie Cally Balthazaar noted that Colombo will succeed only through collective efforts of all 117 council members, working together beyond party and political affiliations.