NPP secures power in Kolonnawa UC; SJB gains control of Kuliyapitiya UC

June 18, 2025   12:00 pm

The National People’s Power (NPP) has established power in the Kolonnawa Urban Council.

A hearted situation was reported this morning (18), when a vote was called to elect the Chairman of the Kolonnawa Urban Council.

The NPP won nine seats in the Kolonnawa Urban Council, while opposition parties secured 10 seats at the Local Government (LG) election.

However, due to the heated situation, nine opposition members left the council chamber. Susil Kumara, who received the highest number of votes from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), remained and expressed his support for the NPP.

Accordingly, Dhammika Wijayamuni of the NPP was elected Chairman of the Kolonnawa Urban Council after securing 10 votes in the secret ballot and Saman Seneviratna was elected to the position of Deputy Chairman. 

Meanwhile, voting for the election of the Chairman of the Kuliyapitiya Urban Council also took place today in the council chamber.

SJB’s Gamini Karunaratne was elected Chairman with nine votes, while the NPP’s Nirosh Janaka received only five votes.
 
Wilfred Silva of the United National Party (UNP), who received nine votes was elected Deputy Chairman, while NPP’s Jayathilake Adhikari was defeated.

Accordingly, the Commissioner of Local Government, H.M. Sanjeewani Herath, officially announced that W.P. Gamini Karunaratne has been selected as the Chairman of the Kuliyapitiya Urban Council.

 

