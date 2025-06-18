Woman and daughter from Sri Lanka arrested in Chennai with fake Indian passports

A mother and daughter from Sri Lanka, who allegedly entered India using fake Indian passports have been arrested in Chennai.

The duo had landed in Chennai on Monday and upon inspection of documents by Indian immigration officials, the 48-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter were found to be carrying Indian passports with a Chennai address.

The duo had claimed that they had visited Sri Lanka on a tourist visa but both were detained for questioning.

Shortly thereafter, it was confirmed that both were from Sri Lanka and had been staying illegally in Chennai for the last few years.

They had used forged documents to obtain ID proofs in India, and also fake Indian passports.

Officers arrested the duo and handed them over to the Central Crime Branch in Chennai, which has opened a probe on the person who helped them get the fake passports.

- Agencies