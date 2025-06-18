Ex-Minister Keheliya, wife and daughter arrested by Bribery Commission

Former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshini Epa and his daughter Chandula Ramali Rambukwella, have been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The trio was arrested at around 11:30 a.m., the Bribery Commission confirmed.

According to CIABOC, former Minister Rambukwella and two of his family members were arrested in relation to investigations into money laundering charges.

They are scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (18).

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella appeared before the Bribery Commission this morning to record a statement.

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella was arrested by the Bribery Commission on May 7, for allegedly causing a financial loss of over Rs. 8 million to the government, during his tenure as the Minister of Mass Media, Health and Environment.

However, he along with his son Ramith Rambukwella were released on bail on 3 June.