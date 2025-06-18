Govt unveils digital reform plan to streamline Foreign Ministry services

June 18, 2025   02:57 pm

The government has taken steps to expedite the digitisation of the internal operations and diplomatic services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Accordingly, in a move to digitise public sector service delivery, a discussion has been held at the Presidential Secretariat concerning the digital reform plan to be implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, the President’s media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

Key areas of focus included digital management of foreign mission services, the introduction of expanded digital consular services and the establishment of a formal mechanism for services provided to migrant workers, the PMD added. 

Plans were also unveiled to introduce a user-friendly web interface, ensuring improved access to information and services for both domestic and international users.

The meeting also addressed simplifying procedures for Sri Lankan citizens abroad, such as submitting passport applications and other official documents. These reforms are expected to minimise administrative delays and significantly enhance user convenience, according to the PMD.

The meeting, co-chaired by Eranga Weerarathne, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy and Arun Hemachandra, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, was attended by several senior officials. 

--PMD

