Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition

June 18, 2025   03:43 pm

The Parliament was adjourned until 9.30 am on Thursday morning (19) despite the objections raised by opposition’s parliamentarians who had called for a debate on the Israel-Iran conflict.
  
The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Rizvie Salih announced the adjournment of the parliamentary session as SJB MP Ajith P. Perera failed to be present in the House at the scheduled time to start the adjournment debate he had proposed on the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

However, opposition MPs strongly objected to this decision, leading to a heated exchange in the House after the adjournment was announced.

Earlier today, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa had requested the Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne to allocate time to hold a parliamentary debate to discuss the impact the on-going Israel-Iran conflict will have on Sri Lanka.

SJB MP Ajith P. Perera moved a motion seeking a debate with the signatures of 20 Members of Parliament.

Following an exchange between the Speaker and MPs, a decision was taken to hold the debate between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)

Election of new chairpersons held in several Local Government bodies (English)

Election of new chairpersons held in several Local Government bodies (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.17

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.17

IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo (English)

IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo (English)

NPPs Vraie Cally Balthazaar elected new Colombo Mayor (English)

NPPs Vraie Cally Balthazaar elected new Colombo Mayor (English)