Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition

The Parliament was adjourned until 9.30 am on Thursday morning (19) despite the objections raised by opposition’s parliamentarians who had called for a debate on the Israel-Iran conflict.



The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Rizvie Salih announced the adjournment of the parliamentary session as SJB MP Ajith P. Perera failed to be present in the House at the scheduled time to start the adjournment debate he had proposed on the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

However, opposition MPs strongly objected to this decision, leading to a heated exchange in the House after the adjournment was announced.

Earlier today, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa had requested the Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne to allocate time to hold a parliamentary debate to discuss the impact the on-going Israel-Iran conflict will have on Sri Lanka.

SJB MP Ajith P. Perera moved a motion seeking a debate with the signatures of 20 Members of Parliament.

Following an exchange between the Speaker and MPs, a decision was taken to hold the debate between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today.