Keheliya, wife and daughter produced before court

Former Minister of Health Keheliya, his wife Kusum Priyadarshini Epa, and their daughter Chandula Ramali Rambukwella were arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at around 11:30 a.m. today (18), after recording statements from them.