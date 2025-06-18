Keheliya, wife and daughter produced before court

Keheliya, wife and daughter produced before court

June 18, 2025   04:16 pm

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife, and daughter who were arrested in connection with an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act have been brought before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by officers of the Bribery Commission.

Former Minister of Health Keheliya, his wife Kusum Priyadarshini Epa, and their daughter Chandula Ramali Rambukwella were arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at around 11:30 a.m. today (18), after recording statements from them.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)

Election of new chairpersons held in several Local Government bodies (English)

Election of new chairpersons held in several Local Government bodies (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.17

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.17

IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo (English)

IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo (English)

NPPs Vraie Cally Balthazaar elected new Colombo Mayor (English)

NPPs Vraie Cally Balthazaar elected new Colombo Mayor (English)