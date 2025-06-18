Iran will not surrender , says supreme leader Khamenei in response to Trump

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei declared on Wednesday that his country “will not surrender” in response to remarks by US President Donald Trump.

He also warned that any direct American involvement in Israel’s war would lead to “irreparable” consequences for the United States.

“Those with wisdom who know Iran, its people, and its history, never speak to this nation in the language of threats, because the Iranian nation will not surrender,” he declared in a televised speech.

“The Americans must know that any military intervention by the US will undoubtedly lead to irreparable damage,” he warned.

Mr Khamenei was responding to US President Donald Trump after he demanded Tehran’s “unconditional surrender” and said America’s patience is wearing thin, apparently paving the way for the US to join Israel’s war against Iran.

The Iranian leader praised the “firm and courageous stance of the Iranian nation” in the face of the Israeli attacks.

He stressed that the Iranian nation “stands firm in the face of imposed war, just as it will stand firm against imposed peace, and that it will not yield to any kind of imposition.”

Mr Khamenei’s last appearance was on Friday shortly after Israel attacked Iran.

Israeli strikes have hit several nuclear and military sites, killing top generals, nuclear scientists and hundreds of civilians.

Iran has fired some 400 missiles and hundreds of drones in retaliatory strikes that have killed at least 20 people in Israel and wounded hundreds. Some have hit apartment buildings in central Israel, causing heavy damage, and air raid sirens have repeatedly forced Israelis to run for shelter.

Iran has fired fewer missiles as the conflict has worn on. It has not explained the decline, but Israel has targeted launchers and other infrastructure related to the missiles.

Source: The National

--Agencies