Former minister Keheliya, wife and daughter granted bail

Former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshini Epa, and their daughter Chandula Ramali Rambukwella have been granted bail after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The trio was produced before the court today (18), following their arrest by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with an investigation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

They were taken into custody at approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning, after statements were recorded from them by CIABOC officers.