PM Harini on the timely need to address food loss and food insecurity

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya participated in the High-Level Policy Dialogue entitled ‘Beyond Waste: Optimizing Food, Water, and Energy for Better Nutrition in South Asia’ at the ITC Ratnadipa Hotel, Colombo.

The policy dialogue held on Wednesday (June 18) was co-hosted by the World Bank and the Government of Sri Lanka through the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Livelihood, with support from the Gates Foundation and other development partners, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The two-day dialogue aims to catalyze action on reducing food waste, enhancing nutrition, and promoting sustainable resource use across the region.

Delivering the keynote speech, the Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, emphasized the urgent need to address food loss and food insecurity.

She further highlighted three essential lessons integration, innovation, and inclusion as vital for national food security, alongside the support of technological solutions, agricultural trade, and the active contribution of women and youth in food systems transformation, the statement said.

The event was attended by prominent officials across the South Asia Region including Minister of Environment Dr. Dhammika Patabandi, World Bank Division Director for Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka, David Sislen, the Gates Foundation Director, Archna Vyas, and Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary General of BIMSTEC, alongside representatives from civil society and the private sector.