Train guards to launch token strike from midnight today

The Lanka Railway Controllers’ Union says it will engage in a 48-hour token strike from midnight today (19), citing several issues, including delays in promotions.

The General Secretary of the Lanka Railway Controllers’ Union, K.D.D. Prasad, stated that further action will be determined following discussions with railway authorities regarding their demands this morning.

According to the Union’s General Secretary, the strike is being carried out based on several demands, including the implementation of key reforms within Sri Lanka Railways.