Mosquito control week to be implemented across 16 districts

A mosquito control week will be implemented in 16 districts from June 30 to July 5, the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) announced.

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo, Dr. Priscilla Samaraweera, Community Specialist attached to the NDCU, stated that due to the increase in mosquito density caused by the prevailing southwest monsoon rains, the program has been scheduled to curb the spread.

“A mosquito control week is being implemented again in 111 MOH divisions across 16 districts. Our teams will visit high-risk areas to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites. If breeding grounds are carelessly maintained, red notices will be issued, and legal action will be taken,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Samaraweera also reported that over 26,000 dengue patients have been recorded islandwide so far this year.

She added that one child death has been reported so far, while 45% of the dengue cases have been reported from the Western Province.



Dr. Priscilla Samaraweera further added, “There have been 26,775 dengue patients and 14 dengue-related deaths across Sri Lanka. The highest numbers of patients have been reported from the Western, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa, and Southern provinces.”