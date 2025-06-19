Mosquito control week to be implemented across 16 districts

Mosquito control week to be implemented across 16 districts

June 19, 2025   08:55 am

A mosquito control week will be implemented in 16 districts from June 30 to July 5, the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) announced.

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo, Dr. Priscilla Samaraweera, Community Specialist attached to the NDCU, stated that due to the increase in mosquito density caused by the prevailing southwest monsoon rains, the program has been scheduled to curb the spread.

 “A mosquito control week is being implemented again in 111 MOH divisions across 16 districts. Our teams will visit high-risk areas to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites. If breeding grounds are carelessly maintained, red notices will be issued, and legal action will be taken,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Samaraweera also reported that over 26,000 dengue patients have been recorded islandwide so far this year.

She added that one child death has been reported so far, while 45% of the dengue cases have been reported from the Western Province.
 
Dr. Priscilla Samaraweera further added, “There have been 26,775 dengue patients and 14 dengue-related deaths across Sri Lanka. The highest numbers of patients have been reported from the Western, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa, and Southern provinces.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)

G7 justifying Israel's attack on Iran as self-defence not acceptable  Ranil (English)

G7 justifying Israel's attack on Iran as self-defence not acceptable  Ranil (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)