Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake produced before court

June 19, 2025   10:33 am

Former Minister and Anuradhapura District Organiser of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Duminda Dissanayake, who was remanded in custody, has been brought before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (19).

This is in relation to the case filed over the recent discovery of a gold-plated T-56 firearm at an apartment complex in Havelock Town, Colombo.

On May 24, the former Minister was remanded following his arrest on May 23 in connection with an investigation led by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

He was remanded until today (June 19) after being produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

