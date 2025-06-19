Sri Lankan caregiver injured in missile attack near Israeli hospital

Sri Lankan caregiver injured in missile attack near Israeli hospital

June 19, 2025   11:13 am

A Sri Lankan female caregiver has reportedly been injured following an Iranian missile attack near a hospital in Israel, according to Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara.

In a Facebook post, he stated that the caregiver was injured while attending to her patient at Beersheba Hospital in Tel Aviv, during a missile attack near the hospital.

He further added that she is currently receiving treatment and that a team will be dispatched from the embassy to assist with the matter.

In a Facebook post, Ambassador Bandara wrote, “Ms. Iroshika Chathurangani, a Sri Lankan caregiver who was with her patient at the Beersheba Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, was injured in an Iranian missile attack near the hospital today. She is receiving treatment at the hospital, and I will be dispatching an embassy team to help the matter soon.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)

G7 justifying Israel's attack on Iran as self-defence not acceptable  Ranil (English)

G7 justifying Israel's attack on Iran as self-defence not acceptable  Ranil (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)