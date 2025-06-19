Sri Lankan caregiver injured in missile attack near Israeli hospital

A Sri Lankan female caregiver has reportedly been injured following an Iranian missile attack near a hospital in Israel, according to Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara.

In a Facebook post, he stated that the caregiver was injured while attending to her patient at Beersheba Hospital in Tel Aviv, during a missile attack near the hospital.

He further added that she is currently receiving treatment and that a team will be dispatched from the embassy to assist with the matter.

In a Facebook post, Ambassador Bandara wrote, “Ms. Iroshika Chathurangani, a Sri Lankan caregiver who was with her patient at the Beersheba Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, was injured in an Iranian missile attack near the hospital today. She is receiving treatment at the hospital, and I will be dispatching an embassy team to help the matter soon.”