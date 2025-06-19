The son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and another daughter of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella appeared before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (19).

Former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshini Epa, and their daughter Chandula Ramali Rambukwella, who were granted bail on Wednesday (June 18) by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, were remanded due to their failure to fulfill the bail conditions.

The trio was produced before the court yesterday, following their arrest by officers of the Bribery Commission in connection with an investigation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

They were subsequently granted bail after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Each suspect was ordered to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and three surety bails amounting to Rs. 5 million each. The Colombo Chief Magistrate also imposed an overseas travel ban on former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife, and their daughter.

However, as the suspects failed to fulfill the bail conditions, they were placed in remand custody.