Special notice to Sri Lankan nationals in Iran

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism today officially announced that the Sri Lanka Embassy in Tehran has been temporarily relocated to a new address due to the prevailing situation in that country.

In a special notice, the ministry provided details including the new address and contact information of the Embassy as follows:

Address : Amini Villa, Kohestan Alley, Imam Khomeini Street, Owlom, Masal, Rasht

Contact Numbers : +98 939 205 5161/ +98 991 205 7522/ +98 936 636 0260

E-mail address : slembiran@yahoo.com

The Foreign Ministry said that any Sri Lankan who wishes to leave Iran or requires assistance is requested to be in contact with the Embassy on the above contact details.