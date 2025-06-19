Special notice to Sri Lankan nationals in Iran

Special notice to Sri Lankan nationals in Iran

June 19, 2025   01:45 pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism today officially announced that the Sri Lanka Embassy in Tehran has been temporarily relocated to a new address due to the prevailing situation in that country. 

In a special notice, the ministry provided details including the new address and contact information of the Embassy as follows: 

Address : Amini Villa, Kohestan Alley, Imam Khomeini Street, Owlom, Masal, Rasht 

Contact Numbers : +98 939 205 5161/ +98 991 205 7522/ +98 936 636 0260 

E-mail address : slembiran@yahoo.com 

The Foreign Ministry said that any Sri Lankan who wishes to leave Iran or requires assistance is requested to be in contact with the Embassy on the above contact details.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)

G7 justifying Israel's attack on Iran as self-defence not acceptable  Ranil (English)

G7 justifying Israel's attack on Iran as self-defence not acceptable  Ranil (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)