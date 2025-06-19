Two daughters and the son-in-law of former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella have been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), a short while ago.

Accordingly, Chamithri Rambukwella, Amali Rambukwella and her husband Isuru Pulasthi Bandara have been arrested in relation to an investigation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, by CIABOC.

They are implicated in the investigation into undeclared assets worth over Rs. 134 million which includes a house valued Rs. 40 million and a van and a motor vehicle worth Rs. Rs. 20.5 million.

As part of the ongoing investigation, several fixed deposit accounts and approximately 40 life insurance investment plans have also been suspended.

They are scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, yesterday, former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshini Epa, and their daughter Chandula Ramali Rambukwella, who were arrested and subsequently granted bail on Wednesday (June 18) by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, were remanded due to their failure to fulfill the bail conditions.

The trio was produced before the court yesterday, following their arrest by officers of the Bribery Commission in connection with an investigation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Each suspect was ordered to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and three surety bails amounting to Rs. 5 million each. The Colombo Chief Magistrate also imposed an overseas travel ban on former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife, and their daughter.

However, as the suspects failed to fulfill the bail conditions, they were placed in remand custody.