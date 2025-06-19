Two daughters and the son-in-law of former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella, who were arrested earlier today (19) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), have been granted bail.

After considering facts presented by the Bribery Commission and the defence counsels, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered the trio be released on bail.

Each suspect was ordered to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and three surety bails amounting to Rs. 5 million each.

Chamithri Rambukwella, Amali Rambukwella and her husband Isuru Pulasthi Bandara were arrested earlier today, in relation to an investigation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, by CIABOC.

They are implicated in the investigation into undeclared assets worth over Rs. 134 million which includes a house valued Rs. 40 million and a van and a motor vehicle worth Rs. 20.5 million.

As part of the ongoing investigation, several fixed deposit accounts and approximately 40 life insurance investment plans have also been suspended.

Meanwhile, earlier today, former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshini Epa and a daughter were released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court after fulfilling bail conditions.

Although former Minister Rambukwella, his wife and a daughter were ordered to be released on bail by court yesterday, they were kept in remanded custody due to their failure to fulfil the bail conditions.

They were produced before court yesterday (18), following their arrest by officers of the Bribery Commission in connection with an investigation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali subsequently ordered them to be released on bail.

Each suspect was ordered to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and three surety bails amounting to Rs. 5 million each.

However, as the suspects failed to fulfill the bail conditions, they were placed in remand custody.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate also imposed an overseas travel ban on former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife, and their daughter.