Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill signed into law

June 19, 2025   05:37 pm

Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne has signed the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill into law, the Department of Communication of Parliament stated.

This Bill to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure Act No. 15 of 1979 which was presented to Parliament for its first reading on April 8, 2025 was passed on June 4, 2025.

Accordingly, this Bill will come into force as the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act No. 7 of 2025.

The main provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act, No. 7 of 2025 is to modernize court proceedings by allowing suspects and accused persons to attend hearings remotely instead of in person, the statement from the Communication of Parliament noted.

Magistrates and High Court judges can excuse physical attendance for reasons such as threats to safety, public health emergencies, or quarantine. In such cases, the person must be represented by a lawyer and can join via live video and audio.

The Act also allows witnesses to testify remotely, but requires physical appearance for first court appearances, claims of torture or human rights violations, or mental health concerns.

It sets out procedures for remote hearings, including appointing commissioners, ensuring identification, and handling electronic documents and costs.

The Act aims to digitize the criminal justice system while maintaining legal safeguards, the statement added further.

