One of the daughters of former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella who was granted bail earlier today, has been ordered to be remanded after failing to fulfill the bail conditions, Ada Derana reporter said.

However, another daughter and the son-in-law of former Minister Rambukwella have been released on bail.

Earlier today, two daughters and the son-in-law of former Minister Rambukwella, who were arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), were granted bail.

After considering facts presented by the Bribery Commission and the defence counsels, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered the trio be released on bail.

Each suspect was ordered to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and three surety bails amounting to Rs. 5 million each.

Chamithri Rambukwella, Amali Rambukwella and her husband Isuru Pulasthi Bandara were arrested earlier today, in relation to an investigation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, by CIABOC.

They are implicated in the investigation into undeclared assets worth over Rs. 134 million which includes a house valued Rs. 40 million and a van and a motor vehicle worth Rs. 20.5 million.

As part of the ongoing investigation, several fixed deposit accounts and approximately 40 life insurance investment plans have also been suspended.

Meanwhile, earlier today, former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshini Epa and a daughter were released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court after fulfilling bail conditions.