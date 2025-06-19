German lab tests reveal substandard immunoglobulin vials contained harmful bacteria

June 19, 2025   07:33 pm

Court was today (19) informed that the controversial “substandard immunoglobulin vials” which caused widespread controversy in the country, contained harmful and highly dangerous types of bacteria and salt for the human body.

This was revealed by Deputy Solicitor General Lakmali Girihagama when the case related to the importation of substandard immunoglobulin vials, where former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella and several high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Health have been named as suspects, was taken up before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s today (19). 

The Attorney General also informed the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court that the investigation related to the incident has been concluded.

