Police investigation underway over assets of 28 politicians

June 19, 2025   09:03 pm

An investigation has been initiated regarding the assets of 28 politicians, including current Members of Parliament and prominent ministers of the previous government by the Illegal Property or Assets Investigation Division of the Police Department.

The investigation was launched by the Illegal Property or Assets Investigation Division based on complaints alleging that several politicians have purchased properties using money believed to have been earned unlawfully.

