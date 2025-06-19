Kumana entrance of Yala National Park to open tomorrow for Kataragama pilgrimage season

The Kumana entrance, located on the eastern side of the Yala National Park is scheduled to be opened tomorrow (20) in preparation for the 2025 Kataragama pilgrimage season.

The pilgrimage, in which people from the North and East travel by foot to the sacred Kataragama site, is considered the longest pilgrimage in Sri Lanka.

Devotees travel over 100 kilometers through various terrains and wildlife-inhabited areas between Kumana and Yala National Parks to reach Kataragama.

The Kumana entrance will remain open for two weeks to facilitate the pilgrimage from Okanda through Yala to Kataragama, an official of the National Park said.

Meanwhile, the historic Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya Perahera Festival is scheduled to commence on June 26.

Accordingly, devotees will travel for about five to six days through Kumana and Yala National Parks on this spiritual journey.