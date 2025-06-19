UN rights chief: Israel-Iran hostilities inflict severe civilian harm

June 19, 2025   10:35 pm

The large-scale attacks carried out by Israel across Iran, along with missile and drone strikes launched by Iran in response, have caused serious human rights and humanitarian impacts on civilians and risk igniting a broader regional conflict, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Turk noted that the intense airstrikes and missile and drone attacks have gone far beyond military targets, resulting in significant civilian casualties and widespread damage to civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities, residential buildings, water pipelines, and oil and gas facilities.

According to the statement, the latest official figures from Iran report 224 deaths, with many more injured. Israeli authorities have reported at least 24 deaths and over 840 injuries.

“Threats and inflammatory rhetoric by senior officials on both sides suggest a worrying intention to inflict harm on civilians,” Turk said, adding that it was appalling to see civilians being treated as collateral damage in the conduct of hostilities.

He urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint, fully respect international law, and return in good faith to the negotiating table.

- Agencies 

