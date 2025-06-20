More Sri Lankans expected to leave Israel in the coming days

Necessary arrangements will be made to assist Sri Lankans working in Israel to leave the country at any given time if required, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel Nimal Bandara has stated.

Ambassador Nimal Bandara noted that due to the prevailing situation, the Embassy has issued a certified letter to Sri Lankans who wish to travel from Israel to Sri Lanka via Egypt.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the Ambassador said yesterday (19), necessary arrangements were made for four individuals to leave for Sri Lanka, and despite today (20) and tomorrow (21) being public holidays in Israel, the Embassy will remain open.

He said after informing the Sri Lankan Embassy in Cairo, clearance was obtained for the four individuals to cross the border.

Ambassador Nimal Bandara said he expects more Sri Lankans will leave the country in the coming days.

Sri Lankans who require letters for clearance have been requested to visit the Embassy with their passports and visas.

Sri Lankans holding valid Israeli visas will be granted a 96-day visa to travel through Egypt, for which a fee of US$50 will be charged, Ambassador Nimal Bandara said.