Nearly 2,000 killed in road accidents during first half of 2025

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for Traffic Control and Road Safety, Indika Hapugoda, has revealed that nearly 2,000 people have lost their lives in fatal road accidents during the first six months of 2025.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Department of Government Information, DIG Hapugoda stated that from January 1 to June 15, 2025, a total of 1,133 fatal accidents were reported, resulting in the deaths of nearly 2,000 individuals.

He described the situation as catastrophic and alarming.

DIG Hapugoda emphasized that the primary causes of these accidents are unroadworthy vehicles and reckless driving.

“This is a very serious situation. To put it in perspective, around 28,000 people died during the 30-year civil war. In comparison, we are now seeing nearly 7 people leave home each morning for their livelihood, only for their families to find them dead by evening,” he said.

He further announced that, starting July 1, 2025, authorities will begin removing unauthorized and unnecessary vehicle modifications and spare parts, which contribute to traffic hazards.

Also addressing the briefing, Dr. Indika Jagoda, Director of the Accident and Orthopedic Services Department at Colombo National Hospital, remarked that road accidents have become a “silent epidemic” in the country.