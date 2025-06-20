Grade 5 Scholarship Exam to continue until 2029, says Deputy Minister

Grade 5 Scholarship Exam to continue until 2029, says Deputy Minister

June 20, 2025   10:16 am

Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Madhura Senevirathna, has confirmed that the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination will not be suspended immediately.

Speaking in Parliament today (June 20), in response to a question raised by Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekara, Dr. Senevirathna stated that the government has decided to conduct the scholarship examination for the year 2029 without any changes.

He further noted that a committee will be appointed in 2028 to evaluate the future of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination and determine whether it should continue beyond 2029.

The Deputy Minister also revealed that the Department of Examinations is currently working on a plan to reduce the undue pressure associated with the examination.

Additionally, he emphasized that steps will be taken to systematically reduce disparities among schools and ease the burden on students caused by the competitive nature of the scholarship exam.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera accuses NPP govt of poaching LG members by promising money (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera accuses NPP govt of poaching LG members by promising money (English)

Keheliya's two daughters and son-in-law arrested (English)

Keheliya's two daughters and son-in-law arrested (English)

'Clean Sri Lanka' launches program to improve tuk-tuk drivers' service in tourism sector (English)

'Clean Sri Lanka' launches program to improve tuk-tuk drivers' service in tourism sector (English)

German lab tests reveal substandard immunoglobulin vials contained 'harmful bacteria' - court informed

German lab tests reveal substandard immunoglobulin vials contained 'harmful bacteria' - court informed

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)