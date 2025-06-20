Grade 5 Scholarship Exam to continue until 2029, says Deputy Minister

Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Madhura Senevirathna, has confirmed that the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination will not be suspended immediately.

Speaking in Parliament today (June 20), in response to a question raised by Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekara, Dr. Senevirathna stated that the government has decided to conduct the scholarship examination for the year 2029 without any changes.

He further noted that a committee will be appointed in 2028 to evaluate the future of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination and determine whether it should continue beyond 2029.

The Deputy Minister also revealed that the Department of Examinations is currently working on a plan to reduce the undue pressure associated with the examination.

Additionally, he emphasized that steps will be taken to systematically reduce disparities among schools and ease the burden on students caused by the competitive nature of the scholarship exam.