85 Chinese nationals deported from Sri Lanka over criminal offenses

June 20, 2025   10:57 am

The Officer-in-Charge of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake, has confirmed that a total of 85 Chinese nationals involved in various criminal activities, including cybercrimes, were deported from Sri Lanka this morning (June 20) via a special SriLankan Airlines flight.

These individuals were arrested by local security forces while residing in the country and were subsequently remanded in custody following judicial proceedings. 

After being convicted by local courts, they were transferred to the Detention Center of the Department of Immigration and Emigration in Welisara, pending deportation.

The group of Chinese nationals, transported in five buses, was taken to the BIA and escorted to the aircraft under tight security.

The Officer-in-Charge of Katunayake Airport further stated that the group was accompanied on board by 85 local police officers, officers of the Department of Immigration and Emigration, and 172 SriLankan Airlines security personnel.

