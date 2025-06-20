44 vehicles including buses temporarily taken off the road over safety concerns

44 vehicles including buses temporarily taken off the road over safety concerns

June 20, 2025   11:26 am

Inspection officers from the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) temporarily removed a total of 44 vehicles, including both Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and private buses, from service during a special inspection conducted on the Hatton–Kandy main road on June 19.

The inspections were carried out in the Bagatholuwa area, where a total of 115 vehicles were subjected to emergency checks. 

The operation was conducted with the objective of ensuring a safe and high-quality public transport service while reducing the risk of road accidents.

Vehicles exhibiting excessive emissions and those found to be defective or unfit for road use were temporarily taken out of service. 

In addition, motor vehicle inspectors instructed the removal of unauthorized and hazardous equipment installed in vehicles, particularly in buses, that posed risks to passenger safety.

Among the 44 vehicles temporarily banned from operating were 15 SLTB and private buses.

The annual revenue licenses of these vehicles were confiscated by the Department of Motor Traffic. Owners have been instructed to repair the vehicles and present them for re-inspection at the same location on June 30.

The inspection was carried out under the supervision of Nuwara Eliya District Chief Motor Vehicle Inspector Jaliya Bandara. Officers from the Air Emissions Inspection Division of the Department of Motor Traffic, along with Motor Vehicle Inspector M. S. L. Chandana Bandara, also participated in the operation.

Chief Police Inspector Viraj Withanage, Officer-in-Charge of the Ginigathhena Police, and officers from the Traffic Division assisted in the inspection.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera accuses NPP govt of poaching LG members by promising money (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera accuses NPP govt of poaching LG members by promising money (English)

Keheliya's two daughters and son-in-law arrested (English)

Keheliya's two daughters and son-in-law arrested (English)

'Clean Sri Lanka' launches program to improve tuk-tuk drivers' service in tourism sector (English)

'Clean Sri Lanka' launches program to improve tuk-tuk drivers' service in tourism sector (English)

German lab tests reveal substandard immunoglobulin vials contained 'harmful bacteria' - court informed

German lab tests reveal substandard immunoglobulin vials contained 'harmful bacteria' - court informed

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)