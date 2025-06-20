44 vehicles including buses temporarily taken off the road over safety concerns

Inspection officers from the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) temporarily removed a total of 44 vehicles, including both Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and private buses, from service during a special inspection conducted on the Hatton–Kandy main road on June 19.

The inspections were carried out in the Bagatholuwa area, where a total of 115 vehicles were subjected to emergency checks.

The operation was conducted with the objective of ensuring a safe and high-quality public transport service while reducing the risk of road accidents.

Vehicles exhibiting excessive emissions and those found to be defective or unfit for road use were temporarily taken out of service.

In addition, motor vehicle inspectors instructed the removal of unauthorized and hazardous equipment installed in vehicles, particularly in buses, that posed risks to passenger safety.

Among the 44 vehicles temporarily banned from operating were 15 SLTB and private buses.

The annual revenue licenses of these vehicles were confiscated by the Department of Motor Traffic. Owners have been instructed to repair the vehicles and present them for re-inspection at the same location on June 30.

The inspection was carried out under the supervision of Nuwara Eliya District Chief Motor Vehicle Inspector Jaliya Bandara. Officers from the Air Emissions Inspection Division of the Department of Motor Traffic, along with Motor Vehicle Inspector M. S. L. Chandana Bandara, also participated in the operation.

Chief Police Inspector Viraj Withanage, Officer-in-Charge of the Ginigathhena Police, and officers from the Traffic Division assisted in the inspection.