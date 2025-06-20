Former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa granted bail

Former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa, has been granted bail after being produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (20), said Ada Derana reporter.

He was released on two surety bonds of Rs. 200,000 each. The court also imposed an overseas travel ban on him.

Halloluwa had been in custody in connection with an ongoing case being heard before the court over the alleged criminal misappropriation of government assets belonging to the National Lotteries Board.