SLPP suspends party membership of Galle Deputy Mayor

June 20, 2025   01:45 pm

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has suspended the party membership of Priyantha Godagama Sahabandu, who was elected as the Deputy Mayor of the Galle Municipal Council this morning (20).

This decision was announced in a statement issued by the General Secretary of the SLPP, Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam.

The statement further indicated that disciplinary action will be taken against Sahabandu.

The statement details that the party had previously communicated the procedure to be followed during the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Galle Municipal Council, which was held during the inaugural session today.

However, the member in question had allegedly voted in a manner contrary to the party’s instructions, resulting in Priyantha Godagama being elected as Deputy Mayor.

Accordingly, the SLPP has suspended his party membership with immediate effect, along with all positions and responsibilities held by him within the party.

