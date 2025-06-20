Chamithri Rambukwella released after meeting bail conditions

Chamithri Jayanika Rambukwella, daughter of former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who was previously remanded after failing to meet bail conditions, was released on bail today (June 20) after fulfilling the stipulated requirements.

She had earlier been granted bail following her arrest under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. However, had been placed in remand custody owing to failure to fulfil the bail conditions.

Meanwhile, another daughter of the former minister, Amali Rambukwella, and her husband, Isuru Pulasthi Bandara, were also released on bail.

The three individuals were arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with a money laundering investigation.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered their release after considering submissions made by both the Bribery Commission and the defence counsel. Each of the suspects was granted bail on a cash deposit of Rs. 50,000 and three surety bonds of Rs. 5 million each.

Chamithri Rambukwella, Amali Rambukwella, and Isuru Pulasthi Bandara were arrested earlier under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

They are accused of possessing undeclared assets valued at over Rs. 134 million, including a residence worth Rs. 40 million and vehicles worth approximately Rs. 20.5 million.

As part of the ongoing probe, authorities have also suspended several fixed deposit accounts and nearly 40 life insurance investment plans linked to the suspects.

In a related development, former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshini Epa, and another daughter were also granted bail earlier after fulfilling the conditions imposed by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.