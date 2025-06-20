Standing before the shattered facade of Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a sombre message invoking the spirit of wartime London during the Blitz.

But rather than rally national unity, his comments – referencing his son Avner’s postponed wedding – sparked widespread backlash online and among his critics.

“It really reminds me of the British people during the Blitz. We are going through a blitz,” Netanyahu said, seeking to draw a parallel between the Nazi bombing of Britain and the ongoing Israeli-Iranian conflict. He then spoke of the “personal cost” his family has borne, saying Avner’s wedding had been postponed for the second time due to missile threats.

“This is the second time that my son Avner has cancelled a wedding due to missile threats. It is a personal cost for his fiancee as well, and I must say that my dear wife is a hero, and she bears a personal cost,” he said.

Critics seized on his remarks as tone-deaf, accusing the prime minister of being emotionally detached from the war’s daily toll, which has left 24 Israeli civilians dead and many more wounded.

Iran’s death toll is far higher, with a Washington-based rights group reporting at least 657 killed, including 263 civilians, and over 2,000 injured.

The war began with a wave of surprise Israeli airstrikes on June 13 targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, key military personnel, and infrastructure. In retaliation, Iran launched over 450 missiles and 1,000 drones, striking multiple Israeli cities.

A missile hit Soroka hospital on Thursday morning, injuring around 80 people and damaging critical infrastructure. While Iran claimed the intended target was a nearby Israeli military tech unit, Israeli officials said there was no intelligence suggesting the hospital was deliberately hit.

Netanyahu, speaking amidst the rubble, also praised President Trump’s ongoing support. “I can tell you that they’re already helping a lot,” he said, expressing trust in the US to “do what’s best for America.”

The White House confirmed that Trump would make a decision on possible direct action against Iran within two weeks. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said ongoing negotiations with Tehran include demands for a complete halt to uranium enrichment and the dismantling of its nuclear programme.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes have reportedly reached deep into Iran, including targets in Rasht and Isfahan. Iran’s defensive capabilities were visibly strained, and with Hezbollah weakened and Syria’s former president Assad ousted in late 2024, Tehran appears increasingly isolated. Iran has also threatened to disrupt global trade through the Strait of Hormuz, warning of economic repercussions if the war continues.

Source: Times of India

--Agencies