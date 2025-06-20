Netanyahu faces backlash for calling sons twice-postponed wedding a personal cost of war

Netanyahu faces backlash for calling sons twice-postponed wedding a personal cost of war

June 20, 2025   04:40 pm

Standing before the shattered facade of Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a sombre message invoking the spirit of wartime London during the Blitz. 

But rather than rally national unity, his comments – referencing his son Avner’s postponed wedding – sparked widespread backlash online and among his critics.

“It really reminds me of the British people during the Blitz. We are going through a blitz,” Netanyahu said, seeking to draw a parallel between the Nazi bombing of Britain and the ongoing Israeli-Iranian conflict. He then spoke of the “personal cost” his family has borne, saying Avner’s wedding had been postponed for the second time due to missile threats.

“This is the second time that my son Avner has cancelled a wedding due to missile threats. It is a personal cost for his fiancee as well, and I must say that my dear wife is a hero, and she bears a personal cost,” he said.

Critics seized on his remarks as tone-deaf, accusing the prime minister of being emotionally detached from the war’s daily toll, which has left 24 Israeli civilians dead and many more wounded.

Iran’s death toll is far higher, with a Washington-based rights group reporting at least 657 killed, including 263 civilians, and over 2,000 injured.

The war began with a wave of surprise Israeli airstrikes on June 13 targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, key military personnel, and infrastructure. In retaliation, Iran launched over 450 missiles and 1,000 drones, striking multiple Israeli cities.

A missile hit Soroka hospital on Thursday morning, injuring around 80 people and damaging critical infrastructure. While Iran claimed the intended target was a nearby Israeli military tech unit, Israeli officials said there was no intelligence suggesting the hospital was deliberately hit.

Netanyahu, speaking amidst the rubble, also praised President Trump’s ongoing support. “I can tell you that they’re already helping a lot,” he said, expressing trust in the US to “do what’s best for America.”

The White House confirmed that Trump would make a decision on possible direct action against Iran within two weeks. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said ongoing negotiations with Tehran include demands for a complete halt to uranium enrichment and the dismantling of its nuclear programme.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes have reportedly reached deep into Iran, including targets in Rasht and Isfahan. Iran’s defensive capabilities were visibly strained, and with Hezbollah weakened and Syria’s former president Assad ousted in late 2024, Tehran appears increasingly isolated. Iran has also threatened to disrupt global trade through the Strait of Hormuz, warning of economic repercussions if the war continues.

Source: Times of India
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera accuses NPP govt of poaching LG members by promising money (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera accuses NPP govt of poaching LG members by promising money (English)

Keheliya's two daughters and son-in-law arrested (English)

Keheliya's two daughters and son-in-law arrested (English)

'Clean Sri Lanka' launches program to improve tuk-tuk drivers' service in tourism sector (English)

'Clean Sri Lanka' launches program to improve tuk-tuk drivers' service in tourism sector (English)

German lab tests reveal substandard immunoglobulin vials contained 'harmful bacteria' - court informed

German lab tests reveal substandard immunoglobulin vials contained 'harmful bacteria' - court informed

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)