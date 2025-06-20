Deputy Minister Harshana Suriyapperuma resigns as MP

The Secretary General of Parliament has informed the Chairman of the Election Commission in writing that a vacancy has arisen in Parliament due to the resignation of Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma.

Dr. Suriyapperuma, a National List Member of Parliament representing the National People’s Power (NPP) and the Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, has submitted his letter of resignation to the Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

According to the letter submitted by Dr. Suriyapperuma, the resignation is effective from June 20, 2025.

Accordingly, the Secretary General has informed the Chairman of the Election Commission that, in terms of Section 64(5) of the Parliamentary Elections Act No. 1 of 1981, the seat held by Dr. Harsha Suriyapperuma in the Tenth Parliament is now vacant, the statement said.

Dr. Suriyapperuma, who served as the Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, is reportedly tipped to be appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and the Treasury Secretary.

Secretary to the Treasury Mahinda Siriwardana is slated to retire from the position by the end of this month.