UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Sri Lanka

June 20, 2025   07:08 pm

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from 23 to 26 June 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism confirmed today. 

This marks the first visit by a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to Sri Lanka since February 2016. 

During the visit, the High Commissioner is scheduled to call on the President and the Prime Minister. He will also hold meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, several other Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior Government officials, religious leaders, representatives of civil society, members of the diplomatic community, and the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, the statement said. 

As part of the programme, the High Commissioner will travel to Kandy where he will pay respects to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic and call on the Chief Prelates of the Malwatte and Asgiriya Chapters. 

He is also expected to travel to Jaffna and Trincomalee, where he will meet with the Governors of the Northern and Eastern Provinces. 

“Substantive discussions during the visit will focus on further advancing the promotion and protection of human rights and reconciliation, in line with the Government of Sri Lanka’s ongoing constructive engagement with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights,” the ministry said. 

