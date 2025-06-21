Complaint filed with FCID against ex-President Maithripala

The Vice Chairman of the Eppawala Cooperative Society, Lakshman Jayawardena has lodged a formal complaint with the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) concerning the alleged misappropriation of public funds by former President Maithripala Sirisena.

The complaint relates to an incident in 2019, during former President Sirisena’s tenure, in which Rs. 27.5 million was reportedly misused from the President’s Fund for the construction of a conference hall building on land belonging to the Eppawala Cooperative Society.

According to Jayawardena, the cooperative society initially submitted a request in 2017 for the construction of a conference hall. Following this request, construction commenced in January 2019 under the directive of then-President Maithripala Sirisena.

The complainant alleges that, as part of the project, seven commercial shops on the society’s premises were demolished. He further claims that valuable items such as doors, windows, seats, and other fittings from those shops have gone missing, and to date, no information has surfaced regarding who removed them.

Jayawardena notes that the land was officially acquired for the construction of the hall, with an estimated budget of Rs. 130 million initially proposed. However, due to the involvement of the Sri Lanka Army for labor contributions, the cost was later estimated to be Rs. 73 million.

He further states that Rs. 25 million was disbursed during the first phase of construction, but work was subsequently halted midway. The partially completed building remains unused, raising serious concerns regarding financial mismanagement and lack of accountability.

Jayawardena emphasized the urgent need for a thorough investigation and has formally requested the FCID to look into the alleged misuse of funds, the disappearance of goods from demolished shops, and the overall failure of the project.